Shallowater ISD announces salary increase for every employee

SHALLOWATER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At Monday’s night’s Shallowater ISD school board meeting, board members approved raises for every employee within the district.
Under HB 3, 30 percent of new monies had to be spent on raises for teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses.
It was the decision of the SISD board members to allocate a much larger percentage of monies to all employees.
It truly takes a village to raise a child, and these raises are reflective of that belief.
Information from Shallowater ISD