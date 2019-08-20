Southbound I-27 near 58th Street closed for crash investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and his dog died after being hit by a vehicle in the 5800 block of I-27 early Friday morning. Police have shut down the southbound lanes of I-27 to conduct a crash investigation.
The Lubbock Police Department identified Isaiah J. Joiner, a 37-year-old man, as the person killed when he and his dog were walking across the interstate at around 3:45 a.m. While crossing, Joiner and the dog were hit by a person driving a red Chevrolet Camaro that was going south.
The driver of the Camaro was not injured.
There is no timeline on how long the roadway will be closed.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.