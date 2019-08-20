Wildfire danger increasing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Triple-digit highs will return to parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon, and so will a few isolated thunderstorms. However, today won’t be as hot as recent days and the chance of rain for any given spot is slim.
We are in a heat wave. Prolonged hot weather takes a greater toll on us, as well as pets and plants, compared to an occasional very hot day among more average temperatures. While Lubbock should remain under the century mark the rest of this week, it still will be hot. While each day's high is anticipated to be lower than the day before, highs still will continue above average.
If you have plans that take you outdoors, know and watch for the signs of heat illness:
With the lack of rainfall, the wildfire danger is increasing. When outdoors avoid activity that involves open flames, keep vehicles and equipment with hot exhaust systems away from dry grasses, avoid activity that may generate sparks (such as a dragging tow chain), and if you are a smoker use extreme care with your ashes and butts.
Isolated storms are likely again this afternoon and early evening, and each afternoon and evening through the work week. Each day the favored area will be the northwestern KCBD viewing area, though a stray storm or two may pop up elsewhere. As has been the case, these storms may be marginally severe producing damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and brief moderate to heavy rainfall.
Lubbock’s low today, reported so far, is 77°. The current max-min record, the warmest low temperature for the date, is 74° (in 2011).
Lubbock's low yesterday was 74°, seven degrees above the average for the date. The high was 102°, eleven degrees above the average for the date and one degree short of the record high for August 19. The August 19 record low is 57° (2015) and the record high 103° (1994). For today, August 20, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 91°. The record low is 54° (1915) and the record high 103° (1930 and 1943).
Today's sunset in Lubbock is at 8:28 PM CDT. Tomorrow's sunrise is at 7:13 AM CDT.
