Berl Huffman Athletic Complex renovations well underway in time for fall season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The grass is greener and the bathrooms are cleaner at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex thanks to a project that has been underway since last fall.
In October, the city of Lubbock and Market Lubbock announced a $7 million investment in improvements to the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex. The investment was approved by city council and comes directly from property tax funds.
Park operations manager, Ronny Gallagher, said the complex has been around for 40 years.
“This is the first time we’ve had the ability, along with LEDA, the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, to get with us and put the money back into the city’s budget so we can do this work,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said a lot of progress has been made since the renovation began last fall.
The new restrooms have been completed and plans to add another access road into the facility are well underway, but Gallagher said the irrigation system is the main focus of the project.
It cost 1.7 million dollars and uses reclaimed water from treatment plants that is then put out onto the fields through a sprinkler system that is systematically spaced throughout the facility.
“It’s a great thing,” Gallagher said. “It’s going to make our fields look a whole lot better and be a whole lot more playable.”
JJ Cadd, president of the Lubbock Soccer Association, said the field is ready to be used for the fall season which begins in September.
“With new irrigation and updated fields and restrooms we hope to bring in more kids and make it a more pleasurable experience for everybody to play,” Cadd said.
“It’s a good thing, it’s going to bring a lot more people here for soccer tournaments and the best thing about it is it’ll give our local kids a great place to play,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said the next phase of the project is a series of synthetic turf fields which will be used as a championship tournament field.
