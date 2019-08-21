Bowman Named to Manning Award Watch List

LUBBOCK, Texas - (Texas Tech Athletics) - Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was named Wednesday to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate signal caller.
This is the fourth preseason watch list to include Bowman as he is already a candidate for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, the Davey O’Brein Award and the Maxwell Award. The Grapevine, Texas, native is one of three Big 12 quarterbacks on the list and one of four sophomores included.
Bowman was among the top freshmen in the country a year ago as he threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns despite playing in only eight games due to a pair of injuries. He averaged 329.8 yards per game, which ranked fourth nationally and led all freshmen quarterbacks.
In the process, Bowman snapped both the Big 12 and Texas Tech freshman records for single-game passing after torching Houston for 605 yards through the air in only his second career start. Bowman became only the third freshman in NCAA history to throw for at least 600 yards in a game, joining the likes of David Neill (Nevada) and Luke Falk (Washington State).
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.
Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Midseason additions to the Watch List will be announced on Thursday, October 17. The list of 10 finalists will be released on Thursday, November 28. The winner will be announced in the week following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Bowman and the Red Raiders open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Montana State from Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. with coverage provided by FSN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.
