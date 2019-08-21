14 businesses make investment in downtown and LEDA awards 2 East Side Grants

“It was a pleasure working with everyone at LEDA while we were renovating our new office downtown,” said Dr. Ben Edwards, owner of Veritas Medical. “Jorge made the entire process very simple, smooth and straight forward. This grant program was a huge help and definitely allowed us to make the move to downtown and create the type of space we needed to what our business requires.”Since the inception of the downtown and east side programs, Market Lubbock, Inc. awarded 42 grants for businesses to redevelop properties in their respective areas.“Within the past three years, we’ve seen enormous success with our downtown grant program and decided to continue that model in other areas of Lubbock,” said John Osborne, President and CEO of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance and Market Lubbock. “The purpose of these grants is to encourage business owners in downtown Lubbock and East Lubbock to reinvest in their properties for the continued development of Lubbock.”If you are interested in learning more about Market Lubbock's downtown and east side grant programs, please contact Jorge Quirino, manager of downtown and special projects for LEDA and Market Lubbock, at 800.687.5330. To read more about other businesses investing in downtown, visit lubbockeda.org/blog.