Child of murder suspect Heather Casias now in CPS custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Child Protective Services has taken emergency custody of the 3-year-old child of Heather Casias. Heather, 35, has been charged with the murder of 79-year-old Slaton man Celestino Rodriguez.
CPS took custody of the girl on Friday, Aug. 16. Casias was arrested and charged with murder on Monday, Aug. 19. A custody court hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 27.
CPS had previously investigated Casias after receiving a report of neglectful supervision of the girl back on Aug. 3, 2019, and earlier in November of 2015.
CPS records indicate that they found Heather Casias high on drugs on Aug. 3 and decided the girl was in an "unsafe situation."
Casias had been tracked to a hotel to be interviewed about Rodriguez, who was considered a missing person at that time.
The report says Heather was found in the hotel room with her child and Brett Garza. Both adults were high on methamphetamine. Heather has a history of meth use and was struggling to speak.
The report said the drugs were open in the room and it smelled like "dope smoke and marijuana."
The CPS reporter said Heather’s boyfriend Brett was using Celestino Rodriguez’ credit cards, and was seen with what looked to be a gun. The reporter said there was a meth pipe and beer cans seen in the motel room and that Heather and Brett could not even talk. The reporter said it smelled like dope smoke and marijuana in the room.
Casias was arrested for a previous trespassing charge on Aug. 7 and ordered to spend six days in jail. When CPS interviewed her on Aug. 8, she denied having the child in the hotel room.
After she was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the child tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines.
CPS said the girl had previously tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana back in November 2015.
CPS resolved that previous case by placing the girl with her grandmother, but the new CPS filing said the child cannot be placed with family because "they would continue to allow Heather Casias to have access."
The CPS report said Rodriguez was last seen with Heather Casias at a game room on 34th Street in Lubbock.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.