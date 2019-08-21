Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Police continue search for 3 suspects after police K-9 shot Tuesday, Trump cools down on gun background checks notion and Texas man set for execution tonight

By Michael Cantu | August 21, 2019 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated August 21 at 6:23 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, wildfires are still burning on the South Plains this morning.

A Lubbock police K-9 is recovering at home after being shot during a police chase Tuesday morning.

The National Rifle Association says President Donald Trump is flipping on universal background checks.

  • NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre says Trump told him the background checks are “off the table.”
  • The president expressed support for background checks after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
  • Watch more on President Trump’s response here: WATCH: Trump cools on gun background check expansion

A Texas death row inmate is set for execution for the sixth time.

Read more Tuesday stories here:

