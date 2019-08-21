Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, wildfires are still burning on the South Plains this morning.
- The Bird Ranch Fire, in Cottle County, has grown to 9,900 acres. There are also fires burning in Hardeman County and near San Angelo.
- Locally, however, fires like these may not be as likely in Lubbock because of well irrigated land that is dedicated to agriculture.
- Read more from KCBD’s Melanie Camacho here: Lubbock’s surrounding agriculture helps with fire threats among dry conditions
A Lubbock police K-9 is recovering at home after being shot during a police chase Tuesday morning.
- A police officer returned fire, hitting a 14-year-old boy in the backyard of a home near 43rd Street and Avenue L.
- Police are still looking for three more suspects.
- Read more here: Police K-9, 14-year-old shot after Tuesday morning police chase
The National Rifle Association says President Donald Trump is flipping on universal background checks.
- NRA Chief Wayne LaPierre says Trump told him the background checks are “off the table.”
- The president expressed support for background checks after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio.
- Watch more on President Trump’s response here: WATCH: Trump cools on gun background check expansion
A Texas death row inmate is set for execution for the sixth time.
- Death row inmate, Larry Swearingen, has long-maintained his innocence but still faces execution for abduction, rape and murder of a suburban Houston community college student more than 20 years ago.
- Swearingen’s attorneys plan to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution, arguing the lower courts haven’t taken into account the considerable amount of evidence of innocence.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Larry Swearingen is set for execution for a 1998 Texas slaying. His lawyer says bad science got him on death row.
