Former paramedic creates effort to help first responders in El Paso after shooting, tours through Lubbock

“Las Vegas got together, and they went to their fire departments. and they said we’re going to sign a flag as well. So, they send the flag it’s actually waiting for us now,” said Gomez. “Phoenix did the same thing and Phoenix signed the flag and we brought it with us. It got to me before we hit the road, New York is sending one, Baltimore supposed to be sending one as well.” The group is heading to the Midland/Odessa area along with Fort Stockton Thursday before arriving in El Paso on Friday.