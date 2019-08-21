Funeral arrangements set for toddler killed in Plainview car fire

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a 2-year-old who was killed in a car fire in Plainview on Friday, Aug. 16.
The service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 for Tabitha Grace Cantrell at Harvest Christian Fellowship in Plainview. She will be buried in Plainview Memorial Park following the service. If you would like to send flowers or a note to the family, you can do that here.
Officials have ruled the car fire as accidental.
Community members in Plainview set up a makeshift memorial at the site where the car caught on fire. The parking lot of Galaxy Vape in Plainview is full of teddy bears, balloons, flowers and sweet notes to Tabitha and her family.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. You can find that page here.
