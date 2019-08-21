Houston man charged with sexual assault of an adult

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 22-year-old Joe Torres of Houston was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with sexual assault of an adult for an incident that happened back on June 29, 2018.
The victim told police she drank too much alcohol and fell asleep on Torres’ couch after being sick, then woke to find him on top of her, with evidence that she had been assaulted.
Her mother took her to the hospital for treatment where she was interviewed by police.
Torres is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, held on $75,000 bond.
