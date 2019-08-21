Jakeem Grant signs contract extension with the Miami Dolphins

MIAMI, Florida (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Jakeem Grant put pen to paper Wednesday afternoon, signing a four year contract extension with the Miami Dolphins.
The speedy Grant was a sixth round draft pick of Miami in the 2016 NFL Draft. In the last three NFL seasons, he’s returned kicks and punts. The past two seasons, Grant caught 34 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapport, Grant will earn $6 million dollars a season and he’s with the Dolphins through 2023 with this new four year $24 million dollar extension.
Grant has a need for speed as he’s only one of three players in the NFL since 2016 to return three or more kick returns for touchdowns.
Grant missed some time last season with an injury, but he’s ready to get back out there with Miami.
