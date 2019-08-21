Lubbock man indicted by grand jury, charged with sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 41-year-old Christopher Saunders of Lubbock was indicted by a Lubbock Grand Jury on Tuesday, charged with having sex with a child under the age of 17 back on May 1.
The victim told police that Sauders gave her “something to drink” that make her “feel weird” and “get dizzy.”
The victim described the incident in detail to police. She said “he raped me” and told police she was bleeding the next day.
She said Saunders continued to try and contact her several times after the incident.
Saunders is currently in jail on a $150,000 bond.
