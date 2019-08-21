Lubbock woman indicted, charged with agg. sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Yvonne Michelle Bowlin of Lubbock was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The 4-year-old girl told her mother that her private parts hurt after the mother noticed the child walking strangely. The child said Bowlin touched her in her private parts, referring to her “inner stomach,” meaning from her buttocks, according to court records.
The alleged incident happened on April 19.
Bowlin is current in jail, held on a $150,000 bond.
