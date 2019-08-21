Man charged with agg. sexual assault of child under 14

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - 32-year-old Jason Bordayo was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child back in 2018.
Police records say the victim's mother originally became aware of the abuse when her daughter began complaining of pain and burning in her private parts.
Their local doctor in Slaton asked the girl if anyone had touched her there and she immediately became agitated and frightened.
The doctor advised them to take the girl to the hospital and file a report with police.
The victim told her mother that her ex-boyfriend started touching her inappropriately seven months ago.
They spoke with police on May 3, 2018.
Bordayo is current out on bond.
