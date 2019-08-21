Manslaughter plea deal taken in 2016 shooting death of Devin Holland

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Quaylon Jamar Williams has taken a plea deal for manslaughter in a 2016 shooting that killed 18-year-old Devin Holland.
A witness told police the shooting might have stemmed from a conversation the two were having about something Holland lost.
Original reports said that Holland went into the kitchen and the two reportedly struggled over control of a gun before Holland lost his footing and fell on the floor.
Holland was struck in the chest and the neck. He died at the scene.
With the manslaughter charge, Williams will serve 20 years in prison, receiving credit for time served.
