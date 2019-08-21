Pay It Forward: Donating children’s toys to Covenant Pediatric Urgent Care Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The clinic building on 82nd Street and Slide Road has had many patients walk through its door before. But now it is targeted to a special kind of patient — children.
It was announced this week the Covenant Children’s Urgent Care Center, at 5202 82nd St., opened its doors. A clinic like this, dedicated entirely to children, is a first for Covenant.
“We knew that we had a shortage of pediatricians and that some children don’t even have a true pediatrician," Kelli Ramsey, chief operating officer, said. "So we decided to put a pediatric clinic on this side of town to hopefully meet the need of those that don’t have pediatricians or those that don’t really need to go to the emergency room.”
To help with the level of comfort for the children who are soon to frequent the new center, WesTex Federal Credit Union and KCBD NewsChannel 11 donated toys and books.
This should, hopefully, help pass the time for the young ones as they are waiting.
“How amazing that they brought in a whole big, amazing amount of books and puzzles and toys and they were supporting this because I feel that they know that there’s a need," Ramsey said. "It’s definitely touched my heart because these are for the kids. The kids in the community need this.”
