Pigskin Preview: Denver City Mustangs

DENVER CITY, Texas (KCBD) -Coming off an 8-4 season, the Denver City Mustangs are ready to make another run in 2019. Head Coach Daniel Fontenot is excited to get the season started.
“We knew we had a nucleus coming back. We started taking about it day one. Playoffs is good. Round one is good, but there’s something else we want to finish."
Residing in a four team district, Denver City is already in the playoffs without even playing a single snap. The Mustangs goals are must more lofty for this season.
“Last year our goal was to play at Thanksgiving. This year, Thanksgiving is at the end of the month so we push that a little more. We want to play until December."
