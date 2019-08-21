Pigskin Preview: Slaton Tigers

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - The Slaton Tigers went 8-4 last season and won a Bi-District playoff game for the second year in a row. Head Coach Jeff Caffey says this group is ready to go.
“They know we have a target on our back a little bit more than in year’s past. We’ve had a good summer. We didn’t graduate many so we have a lot of kids back. They’re motivated to go.”
Slaton would like to increase their gridiron goals for this season.
“We want to go further than round two. We want to play in the regional round or better. Our goal is to win 10 ball games. The kids have worked really hard and I know and I think we can do it as long as we stay healthy and everything stays hitched up. It’s a great day to be a Slaton Tiger.”
