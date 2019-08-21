Plainview ISD to provide free breakfast, lunch to students

By Michael Cantu | August 21, 2019 at 1:14 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 1:14 PM

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview Independent School District has announced it will provide free breakfast and lunch to its students.

This policy change comes as part of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for 2019-2020, according to a PISD news release. This also means there is no longer a need for meal applications that need to be filled out for free, reduced-priced and paid student meals.

“This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” the school wrote in an official statement.

