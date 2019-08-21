Red Raider Kerry Hyder looking good with Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS Texas (KCBD) - After a four year career with the Detroit Lions, Red Raider Kerry Hyder signed a one year free agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys back in March.
Since joining Dallas, Hyder has looked good for the Cowboys defensive line.
Having an impressive showing in the Cowboys second preseason game, Hyder is trying hard to make sure he will be on the final roster.
In his career he has 42 tackles in 24 games with nine sacks.
Tuesday after practice, Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett had good things to say about #51 Kerry Hyder.
“I see him as a pro. We liked him a lot coming out of school. We liked going against him. He’s just a good football player and that’s why we brought him here. He’s showing all of that. He’s versatile. He plays hard. He plays the right way. He’s around the ball a lot. Good instincts for the game. He hustles. He’s done a really nice job for us.”
Hyder had three combined tackles in the Cowboys preseason win over the Rams.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.