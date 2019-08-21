Seven people jailed in connection to the Murder of Celestino Rodriguez

After one day behind bars, Garza agreed to tell investigators everything he knew. He told them Heather Casias said she knew Rodriguez and about a government check he was expecting and they should rob him. Court documents showed Garza agreed to the plan and recruited David Hampton. They decided on a date of August 3rd, the day Rodriguez went missing. Garza said Casias lured Rodriguez to a predetermined location in Lubbock where he and Hampton were waiting for them. That’s when, according to the warrant, they beat him while Heather Casias watched. When they realized he was dead, they dumped his body in a cotton field, somewhere in West Lubbock County. Garza says that’s when the three of them took Rodriguez’s wallet and stolen car.