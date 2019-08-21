Small Town; Big Time Athlete & Student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you are from a small town, you are often involved in many activities.
But, for Roaring Springs-native and Motley County graduate Sierra Jameson, she wasn't just involved - she excelled in everything she did.
"Through high school, I played golf," Jameson said. "I was an area officer for FFA, I was really involved in shooting sports through stock shows, through 4-H, and through FFA. I ran track, I played volleyball. I was involved in North Texas PGA, Texas Golf Association and I was involved with my high school team. I did high school rodeo, my sister does it too but I was involved in high school rodeo. I shot with high school rodeo, and yeah, it was a lot."
Through all of those activities, Sierra still found time for family and academics.
She graduated from Motley County as the Salutatorian with a 4.0 GPA.
On top of all of this, Pipeline Films, from the Friday Night Lights series, followed Sierra - creating a documentary pitch to start a series.
"He realized that the kids are the bigger schools, like, they have FFA and that is what they do," Sierra Jameson said. "And then he came here, and he had to cover the golf, shooting, the rodeo, the FFA and the school. And, he was like, "I don't know how we are going to fit all of this in. Like, how do you fit all of this in?" And, I was like I don't know we just do."
As of right now, multiple movie investors are interested in series.
For Sierra's immediate future, she will focus on one sport at Blinn College - where she is apart of their very first recruiting class for their golf program.
"I would like to go and spend these two-years at Blinn playing golf," Jameson said. "And then, like the coach said down there, "however you play and how much time you put into it - somebody is going to notice that and they are going to pick you up for that".
She would go on to say, "If not, then I am going to pick my academics above continuing to play golf unless things change. And, I would like to go and finish out my Ag (Agriculture) degree, get my ag communications and then hopefully come back home to Texas Tech and get my law degree."
The following is more information sent by Jarrett Jameson (her father) on his daughter's decorated career going up:
- Sierra Jameson has been playing golf since she was 4 years old, and started by some super mentor ladies at Childress who have both since passed.
- She has been a Varsity Golf standout for 4 years of high school at Childress ISD and Motley Co. ISD playing in the UIL State Final Tournament all 4 years: One class 3-A bronze medal, one class 1-A bronze medal, and one class 1-A silver medal.
- She won every single tournament in the past year that she played in, except for State and that is why she finished as the runner up.
- She’s done this while being a huge influence and role model for the Panhandle serving as the Area 1 FFA 1st Vice President and competing at State level in many areas of FFA contests.
- She’s been a State and National contender in Shotgun Shooting Sports for the past eight years.
- She was a National Champion in 2018 HS Shotgun Trap team.
- She’s done all this while supporting and traveling with her younger sister to rodeo’s everywhere, helping her win Region 1 Texas High School Rodeo and Tri-State Rodeo championships.
