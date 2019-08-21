Texas A&M Forest Service says Lubbock’s surrounding agriculture helps with fire threats among dry conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s current dry to moderate drought conditions, brings potential for fires. Keith Lammons with the Texas A&M Forest Service says that even though Lubbock has potential for fires, Lubbock has more protection because of all of the irrigation and wetter lands from the agriculture.
"Lubbock's in a really good spot with all of the agriculture around the area and stuff and there's not any real big pastures and stuff like that."
Even though Lubbock has an extra layer agriculture environment, the longer we go without rain, the more likely little things can trigger something dangerous.
“Lightening, cigarettes, matches, anything like that - once that sparks, it’s going to be very explosive, especially on days where temperatures are around 100 degrees and your winds are around 15-20 miles per hour or stronger and that’s been why we’ve had some of these bigger fires over the past few days," says John Robison, KCBD Newschannel 11′s Chief Meteorologist.
Compared to this year, Keith Lammons says last year’s fire season was worse with fires in the Sundown area. The Texas A&M Forest Service helped with that fire and has preparations right now for any threats this year. Lammons says equipment like bulldozers, maintainers, engines and backup personnel from other states are on standby.
“The potential is there, but I think right now with everything that we’ve got staffed and done in this part of the country, we will be able to handle it," said Lammons.
Keith is asking the public to be careful because any little thing can cause something dangerous.
“People pulling their trailers with safety chains... if they don’t have them tied up good, then they could drag on the pavement and that throws sparks out. Blown tires--running tires real low where they get really really hot, then blown out.. that can cause a fire.”
John says those drought conditions should improve over the next couple of weeks.
