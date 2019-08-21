WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft suspects

WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft suspects
By KCBD Digital | August 21, 2019 at 5:28 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 5:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for a variety of suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.

Wanted Wednesday (Aug. 21st)

It's time for YOU to help us identify these suspects in this week's #WantedWednesday video! First up, we have two male suspects steal items from the 1600 block of 44th Street. Next up, a male suspect steals from a vehicle parked in a drive way in the 2300 block of 95th Street. Do you have any information on these suspects? If so, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and can always remain anonymous!

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

First case is a pair of theft suspects accused of stealing items from the 1600 block of 44th Street on Aug. 8.

Next is a vehicle burglary from early morning on Aug. 14. This suspect was seen breaking into a vehicle and taking a box of ammunition in the 2300 block of 95th Street.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Source: LPD Video
Source: LPD Video

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.