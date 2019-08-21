WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for public help as they search for a variety of suspects in this week's Wanted Wednesday.
First case is a pair of theft suspects accused of stealing items from the 1600 block of 44th Street on Aug. 8.
Next is a vehicle burglary from early morning on Aug. 14. This suspect was seen breaking into a vehicle and taking a box of ammunition in the 2300 block of 95th Street.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
