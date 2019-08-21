WANTED WEDNESDAY: Police searching for theft suspects

It's time for YOU to help us identify these suspects in this week's #WantedWednesday video! First up, we have two male suspects steal items from the 1600 block of 44th Street. Next up, a male suspect steals from a vehicle parked in a drive way in the 2300 block of 95th Street. Do you have any information on these suspects? If so, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and can always remain anonymous!