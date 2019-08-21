You Call This Heat Relief?!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will drop another degree or two, almost imperceptibly, this afternoon and then a bit more tomorrow. Unfortunately, the shift from very hot to just-hot doesn't last long. Triple-digit highs return in my Extended Forecast, which you can view right here on our Weather Page.
The few and far between storms will return this afternoon, keeping a slight chance of rain in the forecast. There may be a little more activity tomorrow, which would mean a slightly better chance of rain. Some spots may receive moderate to heavy rain. There is not, however, any indication of widespread significant rainfall tomorrow or beyond.
The fire danger will remain elevated and will gradually increase until significant rain falls across the viewing area. Please be careful outdoors and avoid activity which includes open flames, or which might create a spark. Do not drive over or park vehicles over dry grasses as the hot exhaust system may ignite the grass. Of course, smokers should never through butts out of vehicles. Not only is it a fire danger, its trashy.
Lubbock's low yesterday was 77°, making it the warmest low-temperature for any August 20 in Lubbock's record. That record dates from January 1911. The previous August 20 max-min was 74° (in 2011).
Yesterday’s low of 77° was eleven degrees above the average for the date. The high was 99°, eight degrees above the average for the date. The August 20 record low is 54° (1915) and the record high 103° (1930 and 1943). For today, August 21, Lubbock’s average low is 66° and the high 91°. The record low is 52° (1956) and the record high 103° (1930).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 8:27 PM CDT. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:14 AM CDT.
