Brief heat relief and rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Finally, a break in the extreme heat on the South Plains, along with some rain. The afternoon highs over the area have been the coolest since mid-July, staying in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Moving into the weekend, temperatures will be on the increase while the rain chances will be dropping. The afternoon highs for Friday will be in the low to mid 90s from the northern areas to Lubbock and in the mid to upper 90s for the areas to the south and east.
Afternoon highs will climb higher on Sunday and Monday as they return to near and above the 100 degree mark both afternoons. Temps will then fall on Tuesday as a cold front moves into the region and drops the highs upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday.
As you might expect, rain chances will drop as the temps climb higher over the weekend. However, rain chances will return with the cold front late Monday and continue through Thursday of next week.
Clouds and rain will impact the daily highs on Friday and again by the middle of next week.
