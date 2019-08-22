Brief Relief

Second, our temperature outlook. After this morning's and afternoon's more seasonal temperatures, heat will increase over the next three to four days. Highs this afternoon will range from near 90 in the northwest to the mid- and upper 90s east. Tomorrow from the low 90s northwest to the upper 90s east. Saturday from the mid-90s northwest to near 102° (or so) east. Sunday from the upper 90s northwest to near 105° east. Monday is expected to be even hotter.