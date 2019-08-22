Carlsbad man killed after head-on crash in New Mexico

LEA COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico State Police have identified 20-year-old Erik Navarrette, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, as the man who was killed after a head-on collision in New Mexico just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
An initial investigation shows Navarrette was driving his 2018 Doge west on New Mexico Highway 176 west of Eunice, which is south of Hobbs. For an unknown reason, he crossed over the center line into eastbound traffic, according to police.
After crossing over, Navarrette hit a 2017 Ford that was coming in the opposite direction.
Navarrette was taken to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead. A 24-year-old passenger and the 19-year-old driver of the Ford were also taken to the hospital but had non-life-threatening injuries.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this crash and everyone involved was wearing their seat belts.
