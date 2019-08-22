Clovis PD searching for suspects accused of robbing woman in church parking lot

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - Clovis police are searching for two female suspects accused of robbing an 88-year-old woman in the parking lot of Parkland Baptist Church.
Police say the woman's debit card, taken during the robbery at 921 Parkland Drive, was used at several locations around town.
Police say video sureillance recovered from those businesses shows the two women, identified as 36-year-old Jamie Vega, also known as Jamie Cadena, and 43-year-old Cherry Anaya making purchases with the victim's card.
The two women are charged with armed robbery, conspiracy, theft of identity, fraud, and violations of the remote financial services act.
These suspects are belived to be armed. If you know their whereabouts, police ask that you contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-763-9481.
Police are also searching for 31-year-old Delilah Kerby, wanted for questioning in this incident. Police say Kerby is not currently wanted on any charges.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.