Crosby County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers using city, SO numbers

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Crosby County Sheriff's Office has received multiple reports of scam calls, pretending to be from the sheriff's office or the Lorenzo City Office.
They say the scammers are doing this to lend credibility to the fake calls as they ask people to pay money or an officer will arrest them.
If you receive a call like this, do not give them any information. Immediately hang up and call the sheriff's office on the non-emergency line 806-675-7301.
The sheriff’s office assures residents that they are not calling people and these callers are not who they claim to be.
