One charged in shooting incident at Jaguar’s
By KCBD Digital | August 22, 2019 at 5:10 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 5:14 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is in custody charged with aggravated assault on a security officer and deadly conduct after a shooting incident at Jaguar's in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office investigators initially responded to a report of a woman with a gunshot wound.

They say the incident happened around 2 a.m. at 12913 Hwy 87.

The initial investigation led to the arrest of 36-year-old Brian Bishop McBeath.

Authorities believe McBeath was involved in a shooting incident with a security officer at Jaguar’s, but the investigation is still in progress.

If you have any information about this incident, LCSO asks that you call 806-775-1600.

