Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a Child Protective Services report says murder suspect Heather Casias was high on meth when police questioned her about the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.
- Casias’ 3-year-old daughter and another murder suspect, Brett Garza, were also in the room.
- The girl is now in state custody after testing positive for drugs.
District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows has announced he will run for re-election.
- Burrows presented a list of accomplishments, including property tax relief and the the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, in this past legislative session.
- The Texas Rangers are investigating claims that Burrows and the Texas House Speaker Denis Bonnen tried to bribe a right-wing activist group to target GOP candidates in the 2020 primary election.
President Donald Trump is pushing a plan to indefinitely detain migrant families.
- Currently, rules only allow families to be held for 20 days.
- The White House says the change will keep families together and improve care for children.
And rain chances are higher today than they have been recently.
- Isolated and scattered showers are possible later this afternoon, after about 4 p.m., for most of the South Plains.
- Keep up with the latest in weather in the Weather section of the KCBD mobile app or website.
