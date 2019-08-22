Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Murder suspect’s daughter put into CPS custody, Dustin Burrows announces re-election bid and rain possible later this afternoon

Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | August 22, 2019 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a Child Protective Services report says murder suspect Heather Casias was high on meth when police questioned her about the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez.

District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows has announced he will run for re-election.

  • Burrows presented a list of accomplishments, including property tax relief and the the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, in this past legislative session.
  • The Texas Rangers are investigating claims that Burrows and the Texas House Speaker Denis Bonnen tried to bribe a right-wing activist group to target GOP candidates in the 2020 primary election.
President Donald Trump is pushing a plan to indefinitely detain migrant families.

And rain chances are higher today than they have been recently.

  • Isolated and scattered showers are possible later this afternoon, after about 4 p.m., for most of the South Plains.
  • Keep up with the latest in weather in the Weather section of the KCBD mobile app or website.

