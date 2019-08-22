District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows announces bid for 2020 re-election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - District 83 Representative Dustin Burrows has announced his bid for re-election in 2020.
Burrows posted the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday evening.
Burrows, a native of Lubbock and Texas Tech graduate, was first elected as District 83 Representative in the Texas House in 2014. He previously served as the chairman of the Republican House caucus, until resigning in August of 2019. Burrows currently chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, and is a member of the Committee on Elections.
In the 2019 Legislative session, Burrows supported bills to strengthen state disaster response, and authored legislation to reform property taxes. Burrows coauthored several bills, including HB 3, that brought a boost to public school finance in Texas.
Burrows’ resignation as chair of the Texas House GOP Caucus came following allegations that he, along with House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, planned to politically target members from their own party in the 2020 primaries. Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into these allegations, but Burrows has issued no public comment.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.