Former Lady Chap Signs Pro Contract in Portugal

The Lubbock, Texas native led the conference in blocks per game with 3.9 and set the conference record in total blocks for both a career (401) and single season (129). She ranked 19th in Division II history in single-season blocks and was second in total blocks among DII players her senior season. She also ranked among the conference leaders in several categories in points per game (15.1, 3rd), rebounds per game (8.5, 2nd) and field goal percentage (.419 6th). Tess closed her career with a 55-2 (96.5%) playing record inside Rip Griffin Center and she was on the winning side for the final 50 straight home games she played in.