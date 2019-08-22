Former Lady Chap Signs Pro Contract in Portugal

LUBBOCK, Texas (LCU Athletics) - Former Lubbock Christian University women’s basketball All-American Tess Bruffey (Bradley) has signed a professional contract to play in Portugal with Ovarense of the Liga Feminina de Basquetebol (LFB).
The contract is the second signed by Tess since graduating from LCU at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. She signed her first pro contract in January playing with the Norwood Flames in Australia’s Premier League. Tess was second in scoring for the Flames (13.3 points per game) and led the squad in rebounds per game (10.1). She also averaged 3.8 blocks per game, leading to Premier League Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Ovarense went 8-14 last season in the LFB. They are based in Ovar, Portugal and open their season in October.
Tess was a Heartland Conference Female Athlete of the Year recipient in 2017-18, leading the Lady Chaps to the Elite Eight for the second time in three years. The two-time Heartland Women’s Basketball Player of the Year was the only women’s basketball player in Heartland Conference history to win both the Player and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. Tess was named to two All-America teams, earning honors from both the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
The Lubbock, Texas native led the conference in blocks per game with 3.9 and set the conference record in total blocks for both a career (401) and single season (129). She ranked 19th in Division II history in single-season blocks and was second in total blocks among DII players her senior season. She also ranked among the conference leaders in several categories in points per game (15.1, 3rd), rebounds per game (8.5, 2nd) and field goal percentage (.419 6th). Tess closed her career with a 55-2 (96.5%) playing record inside Rip Griffin Center and she was on the winning side for the final 50 straight home games she played in.
