I Beat Pete: Dunk tank football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week we went to Brookdale Monterey Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care as they were holding an event to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Assiciation.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 26 at the Lubbock Moonlight Musicals Amphitheater at 413 E. Broadway. Registration is at 9 a.m. For more information on the walk: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/TX-WestTexas?pg=entry&fr_id=12436
For the challenge we would go four quarters of Dunk Tank football trying to drop our opponent into the h2o. Whoever dunked more would win the challenge.
The man who was responsible for Friday Night Lights, Gary Gaines was out there. Gaines 1988 Odessa Permian football Team was the focus of the Friday Night Lights book, movie and TV Show.
Gaines team would win the 1989 State Title.
Gaines was also the Lubbock ISD AD in 2007-2008.
He was happy to see me and we had a good visit. He then tried to dunk me in the challenge.
Watch the challenge and email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com if you have a future challenge.
