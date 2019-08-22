KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bullwinkle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bullwinke, KCBD’s (repeat) Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bullwinkle is a 6-or-7-year-old pit bull-heeler mix.
He has been with LAS since November.
Bullwinkle’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 22, have been waived.
More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mary Puppins
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.