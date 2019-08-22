KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bullwinkle

By Michael Cantu | August 22, 2019 at 6:54 AM CDT - Updated August 22 at 6:54 AM
Bullwinkle, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 18 and Aug. 22. (Source: Roxanne McDaniel Pet Photography)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bullwinke, KCBD’s (repeat) Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Bullwinkle is a 6-or-7-year-old pit bull-heeler mix.

He has been with LAS since November.

Bullwinkle’s adoption fees for Thursday, Aug. 22, have been waived.

More general pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

