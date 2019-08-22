Local law enforcement hit by vehicle burglaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even police are not immune to the string of recent car burglaries in Lubbock.
The Frenship ISD Chief of Police had his unmarked police vehicle stolen from his home the same night the 14-year-old who shot a K-9 officer and his police dog was on a burglary spree with at least three other suspects. LPD is investigating if these incidents are related.
An unmarked LPD vehicle was also burglarized on Aug. 1. A police-issued Glock 22 pistol was stolen from the vehicle and later recovered. According to the affidavit, another vehicle was burglarized the same morning at the residence next door.
Prints collected from the scene led police to a suspect who admitted to being present during the vehicle burglaries in the Brooke Heights neighborhood, as well as vehicle burglaries which occurred the same morning in the Rush neighborhood.
During the search of the suspect’s home, police found a city of Lubbock credit card and an LPD commision card which had also been taken from the police vehicle. While searching the suspect’s vehicle, police were able to locate the firearm and a box of LPD-issued ammunition.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.