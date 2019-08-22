Lubbock brewers anticipate Texas law change allowing beer to go

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting in September, establishments with a Brewer’s Permit will be able to offer beer-to-go. Customers will be able to take 288 ounces of beer in sealed containers such as a growler, which looks like a jug, or a crowler, which resembles a beer can.
This change is a part of Texas House Bill 1545, outlining rules for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, signed by Governor Abbott during the last legislative session.
“That’s a big deal, not just for Two Docs Brewery, but for the craft brew industry all together,” said manager Taylor Swift.
Swift said this is going to provide breweries operating under the Brewer’s Permit similar opportunities to breweries that operate under a Brewpub Permit like The Brewery LBK or Triple J’s Chophouse in downtown Lubbock.
“That puts us on the same level as a brewpub, so somebody who sells majority food can also sell beer to go because they have different regulations than us.”
Swift says he’s happy lawmakers have seen that not only is there an economic benefit from the new law, but he’s glad lawmakers are looking at the changing style of beer drinking as an art form.
“There’s been a couple of different lobby groups that have worked really hard. I think legislators finally saw this as an opportunity to both boom economic development as well as add a little bit of art and culture to beer drinking, changing the style of beer drinking, especially in a college town. We want people to understand this is an art form.”
In celebration of the new law, Swift says Two Docs is going to open for special hours from noon to 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 and will have some special sales for people who want to fill up a growler.
