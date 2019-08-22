Police arrest woman charged with attempted capital murder, arson in Littlefield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman has been arrested for attempted murder in Littlefield, where police say she burned down a home with a 67-year old resident inside.
Littlefield Police posted about the incident on their Facebook page, where they say Littlefield Fire and Rescue responded to 818 W. 6th Street for a structure fire.
The resident of the home was removed by a neighbor. The home was engulfed in flames when First Responders arrived.
The resident was suffering heavily from smoke inhalation. The post says the woman, 31-year-old Catrina Williams Robinson was identified by witnesses on scene.
She was questioned by a state fire marshal, then arrested and charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Arson and Retaliation.
Police are investigating and we will bring you more information when it becomes available.
