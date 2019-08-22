Rep. Dustin Burrows breaks silence on Bonnen/Sullivan meeting: ‘I went in good faith’

Burrows: You know, I’ve heard people other people say that. This is what I’ll tell you. I have an open door policy. I mean, I meet with constituencies and, you know, various groups that I don’t share anything in common with, but I do look to see if there is any common ground, you know, and if you take this particular political actor in that space and you, you know, believe that, you know, he stands for what he says he stands for, there are some things we agree on. Now, there’s also some things we completely disagree on. But you know, there were some votes this last session, and there were some things that didn’t pass that certainly there was some common ground that, you know, I felt we did have worthy of a conversation.