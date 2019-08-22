Rep. Dustin Burrows breaks silence on Bonnen/Sullivan meeting: ‘I went in good faith’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas District 83 House Representative Dustin Burrows spoke to the public for the first time since news first broke of an alleged June 12 exchange that took place between Burrows, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Conservative political activist and Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan.
The Texas Rangers are currently investigating an alleged quid-pro-quo, where Bonnen and Burrows are accused of offering media credentials to Sullivan and his group in exchange for targeting specific Republicans in the 2020 elections.
Burrows made his first public appearance over the radio on The Chad Hasty Show on KFYO Thursday morning. Burrows said over the weeks since news of the meeting first became public, he’s been meeting with voters and answering phones, getting his kids ready for school and attending a Republican Women’s event, but Burrows says he believes the people of West Texas deserve to hear from their state representative.
In his interview with KCBD, Burrows said his silence with the media was honoring a request by House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. Burrows said he thought that was the right thing to do.
Burrows’ public appearances come the day after announcing his campaign for re-election for District 83, a campaign Governor Greg Abbott endorsed within 12 hours of its announcement.
In his radio interview, Burrows was asked if there was a feeling that the issue is beginning to wrap up.
Burrows said: “I think the issue will most likely get behind us when the tapes are released. I join Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Bonnen, the chairman of the state Republican Party calling for the full, unedited, complete, immediate release of the tapes. I’ve not heard any good reason why they’ve not been released. I hope they’ll come out soon. They need to come out now, I wish they’d come out two weeks ago.”
Burrows told Hasty: “The reason I got invited to the meeting, and I think the reason Mr. Sullivan wanted a meeting, was to discuss the importance of 2020.”
Burrows listed off a variety of issues that made 2018 a tumultuous year for Republicans, such as Ted Cruz’s narrow senate victory, the loss of a number of judges, and highlighted the loss of 12 Republicans as concerns he intended to discuss with Sullivan during the meeting. “I went there in good faith, and I think maybe he didn’t have the best of intentions," Burrows said.
Burrows gave his side of the meeting story; saying at the time of the meeting, he happened to be in Austin for the signing of the property tax reform bill he’d been actively pushing and supporting throughout the legislative session. Burrows says he’s proud of the work Republicans did in 2019, and he hoped to talk to Sullivan about his criticisms of Conservatives in 2019 during the meeting.
“What I can tell you is what I was there to do, and what I was there to talk about, and certainly those were a lot of the subjects that we did cover,” Burrows told KCBD.
The Texas Rangers are investigating if media credentials and access to the Texas House floor were offered in exchange for political targeting. We asked Burrows if he heard Speaker Bonnen or anyone in the room offer media credentials to Sullivan. Burrows denied that he made any offer, saying he’s glad the Rangers are investigating.
Calling the situation “the worst of politics,” Burrows said, “I am so glad this is taken out of politics and given to the Texas Rangers. They are the premier law enforcement agency in the state of Texas, maybe even the United States, and so they’re going to take a look at it. I believe they’re going to come back and say exactly what I believe, which is nothing illegal happened in that meeting.”
Burrows said he has not spoken to the Texas Rangers yet.
Read the full transcript of KCBD’s interview with Representative Burrows below:
KCBD: Let’s start with this morning. You broke your silence on the radio.
Burrows: Yes.
KCBD: In that interview, you said in response to the question about why the silence, why break it now? You said, and I’m quoting here: “a couple of things. I’ve talked to a lot of constituents. I’ve answered every phone call that’s coming in.” So, the big question for us and our viewers would be, why not answer questions from local media during that time?
Burrows: So, a couple things. I mean, you know, let’s talk about and I think the speaker said this, he asked me to be quiet. I honor that request as he was dealing with it. I thought that was the right thing to do.
I’ll tell you another real reason is I kept thinking this tape would be out, you know, the kind of the, you know, other thing I do in my life is a lawyer and, you know, I would really love to have the tape out. So everybody from West Texas can hear it from themselves, make up their own mind and we can have a real good conversation about that.
This meeting happened two months ago, 75 days ago. I have a hard time remembering exactly what I said this morning to my wife, you know, with precision. So it’d be real helpful to get this out there. Let everybody hear and then talk about it. And that may not happen.
KCBD: And since you brought that up, I’m going to skip ahead because I had a question about that. Seems to me that because it happened two months ago, I have a terrible memory also, was there some you know, concern that your memory wouldn’t serve you well, and you might miss speak and then that would be compared to some tape that not people might say that look that doesn’t add up?
Burrows: Look, I’m happy to talk about some general things, but if we are going to have specific quotes which you know, I believe some people have been, you know, selectively dripping out one at a time, I’d rather hear the entire thing in context and just get that out there. I think that’s a better thing. But I want to be very clear. You know, I joined the governor Abbott, I joined Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Bonnen and the head of the Republican Party in the state of Texas, Jim Dickey, in calling for the full complete immediate release of the tapes. There is no good reason those have not been released. The only ones I’ve heard are laughable.
KCBD: This is the first time we’ve heard from you. I know there’s a there’s a lot of reports out there, especially this morning since you since you broke your silence, but just for us, walk me through this. Who was in the room? What can you tell me that you recall about what was said?
Burrows: let’s back up just a little bit because I think we have put some things into more context. If you paid attention to the election cycle in 2018, it was a bloody primary season and Republicans look woefully unprepared for the 2018 election cycle.
Ted Cruz barely lost in the state of Texas, deep red. We lost judicial judges across the entire state, which I think is going to be bad for our judiciary system. But for me, most importantly, we lost 12 republicans in the Texas House. That was devastating. It’s very hard to move conservative policy when you have defeats like that. And a lot of people are saying that we’re going to potentially lose more in 2020. If you look at the 2019 session, very proud of a lot of things that we did, I think we actually maneuvered and pushed a lot of good conservative reforms. But there’s been some critics, I think that some of it was unfair. Mr. Sullivan, was critical of a lot of the things that we were doing. And he was critical of people who are conservative and, you know, shared the same ideology that he had.
It was really kind of perplexing that, you know, he’s against people that are trying to do some of the things that you know, he says he advocated for, so I happened to be in town.
That day, I was actually there for a bill signing, landmark legislation, doing property tax reform. I was there with Governor Abbott extending into law, Speaker of the House invited me to participate in the meeting. I went there in good faith to visit with Mr. Sullivan talked about, you know, the importance of 2020 reflecting on 2018. Talk about, you know, the criticisms, answer the questions he had about conservative policy talking about things I’d like to see accomplished in the future, you know, some of the challenges to actually doing that.
While I was there in good faith to have that conversation, I certainly question his motives now.
KCBD: So you’re saying you weren’t aware of the nature of the conversation based on what we do know about what was on the tapes?
Burrows: What I can tell you is what I was there to do, and what I was there to talk about, and certainly those were a lot of the subjects that we did cover.
KCBD: I want to ask a specific question about something you may recall in the in the meeting, because I think there’s been some confusion about it. So, in the meeting: Did you hear the speaker or anyone offer media credentials for, quote, access to the floor in exchange for, what I describe as, support to unseat certain Republicans?
Burrows: What I can tell you is one of the people I talked to most recently that heard the tape said the entire conversation on media credentials lasted less than 30 seconds out of an entire hour-long conversation.
I certainly didn’t make any sort of offer. You know, that being said, that specific thing is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, now I welcome that.
This is the worst of politics. You know, we have a secret recording. We’re hearing you know, certain segments dripped out one time at a time only select two people get to listen to it and then go spin and characterize it. I am so glad this is taken out of politics and given to the Texas Rangers. They are the premier law enforcement agency in the state of Texas, maybe even the United States, and so they’re going to take a look at it. I believe they’re going to come back and say exactly what I believe, which is nothing illegal happened in that meeting.
KCBD: In opinion was there anything unethical that happened in the meeting?
Burrows: No, what I remember we talked about, I mean, the gist of the meeting, I mean, the reason we were there is he had been a critic of this legislative session. He had been going after conservative legislators that, frankly, I couldn’t understand why he’s attacking legislators that he’s somewhat agrees with. You know, we were talking about the 2018 failures and the need to actually have a united front in 2020, I believe, and forgive me this as somebody told me who listened to it most recently, the speaker said five to seven times I hope you don’t go after any Republicans, but if you do, at least have a reason for it. I mean, go after the ones who disagree with you.
Let me pull it out, because I think this is important. This is a quote from one of my colleagues who recently listened to the tape from Jim Murphy. He gave this to the Dallas Morning News. He said the focus of the meeting was the 2020 elections and to have Empower Texans stop funding races against republicans, end quote. Another quote, Speaker Bonnen and chairman Burrows made the point multiple times to bring the meeting back to the focus of the meeting the 2020 elections. That is somebody who recently heard the tapes, went to the Dallas Morning News and gave them that quote.
KCBD: Did you say stop funding against conservative Republicans? Read that part again.
Burrows: what he said, I’ll read this again, again on tape, but I just want to say the focus of the meeting was the 2020 elections and to have Empower Texans stop funding races against republicans of Jim Murphy, Republican from Houston, who heard the recording. Speaker Bonnen and Chairman Burrows made that point multiple times to bring the meeting back to the focus of the meeting the 2020 elections.
KCBD: You mentioned the Texas Ranger investigation. You said nothing illegal. You responded to unethical. Do you think meetings between elected officials and powerful political PACs inside the walls of the Capitol should be something that’s okay?
Burrows: Well, here’s the question, right. I mean, Mr. Sullivan, you know, obviously has a voice in the legislative process. He gets out there and he certainly speaks his mind and was very critical. I have members of the Republican Caucus who care what he says, I have some who built an entire political career being opposed to going against them. People feel very differently, he’s a very polarizing figure. And when he spends the entire session attacking what we did and things that I was very proud of, I think that it needs to be defended. I think it needs to be talked about, and quite frankly, there are some issues that we didn’t pass that he and I do tend to agree on that should have been passed last session and talking about, you know, policy is always appropriate in the capital.
KCBD: Policy, but specifically campaigns of other Republicans? Do you think that’s okay?
Burrows: Talking about in general the 2020 election cycle? I’ll tell you what, every time somebody actually has a vote on the floor, I think most members either have a conversation with themselves or others how is this going to affect me in the upcoming election cycle?
KCBD: I’ve never been on the inside of it in Austin, but is this the kind of thing that may happen a lot to get some sort of consensus for people representing the voice of their of their district, and this is just kind of what happened to be something that was caught on tape, but it really is, kind of, a look behind how the sausage is made in Austin?
Burrows: You know, I’ve heard people other people say that. This is what I’ll tell you. I have an open door policy. I mean, I meet with constituencies and, you know, various groups that I don’t share anything in common with, but I do look to see if there is any common ground, you know, and if you take this particular political actor in that space and you, you know, believe that, you know, he stands for what he says he stands for, there are some things we agree on. Now, there’s also some things we completely disagree on. But you know, there were some votes this last session, and there were some things that didn’t pass that certainly there was some common ground that, you know, I felt we did have worthy of a conversation.
KCBD: Looking back on all this. The meeting, the request of not saying anything from The Speaker (which came across as, you know, just complete silence until we knew that it was the speaker, it looked like a decision that you made), resign your chairmanship. You sit around and think, man, this I would have done these things different. What would those be?
Burrows: So look, I mean, there’s one thing that I’ll tell you, and I think this goes to, you know, me not talking a little bit, too. Most people I talked to in West Texas, they care about their schools, they care about teacher pay raises, which we’ve been tremendously successful on. They care about health care issues. They care about how much they pay in property taxes, they care about the issues that affect them, and there was a lot that I was very proud of that came out of last session. There’s a lot of work still to be done.
And one of the things that I do hate, and I really do think that has been, you know, this has been a complete distraction is we’re not talking about the issues that matter to everyday Texans, West Texans, and what makes a difference in their life. And so the fact that we’re distracted from that, we’re not focused on 2020. Yeah, I mean, I definitely regret that that’s happening.
And I mean, let me make one more point, I mean, this is the ultimate irony. I mean, actually, it’s probably really more of a tragedy. I think I’ve said that before. I went in, in good faith to sit down with a critic concerned about the Republican majority in 2020 and growing it so we could pass better conservative reforms, better represent my district, and focus on the issues I just talked about. But because of this, we’re ultimately having a huge distraction. And I do hate that.
KCBD: Okay, so let’s talk about distraction for a second. I guess the question would be, do you wish the speaker hadn’t asked you not to talk?
Burrows: No, I mean, the speaker asked me, he was going to take care of it. I mean, we’ve actually, you know, had some opportunity. What I really hope right now is the tapes are released. There’s been so much attention on it and everybody is asking for the tapes to come out. I think the people of District 83 deserve to hear them for themselves. They deserve to make up their own mind what was said what was not said. And I look forward to answering any questions they may have about that. But I think that is what it needs to happen right now.
KCBD: specifically, do you believe if you hadn’t honored the speaker’s request, that we could have been done with this?
Burrows: No, I think as long as the tapes are not being released, and it continues to be, you know, the interest of the media, I think that it’s going to continue to be. I mean, right now, Mr. Sullivan needs to release the tapes.
KCBD: You’ve announced your re-election campaign. You’ve broken your silence. You now have the support of the governor. Obviously, that’s a huge vote of confidence. I think he’s alluded a little bit in some publications this morning about supporting you, but why do you think the governor’s got your back here?
Burrows: I think it has to do with what I did last session. I think that you know, moving a very significant property tax reform bill that couldn’t have been done in modern history and hadn’t been done. I think that I worked hand in hand with him to get that accomplished. That was a big deal, but also was the key to unlocking school finance reform. Those two things were married together and getting teacher pay raises. You
know, I do think that, you know, he saw me as a central figure and actually accomplishing something that I mean, it really was historical. We were able to do and I was so proud to work with him and he cast a great vision for the state of Texas. And I think you'd like me back to help him cast, you know, to work on the next issues and the vision he cast for next session.
KCBD: What do you say to the people that feel like they’ve lost some trust in you? because an attack on Republicans, many Republicans say, is an attack on me.
Burrows: So here’s what I would say. I’ve had an outpouring of support throughout this. People who’ve known me my entire life, people who’ve only barely recently met me and agree with what I’ve been trying to do down in Austin, how to represent this district, how to take care of Texas Tech(?) and how to advance conservative policy. You know, there’s anybody you know, whose trust I’ve lost in this, you know, I hope to earn it back and talk to them and visit with them.
