United Way kicks off annual campaign for 2019

LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Area United Way marked the beginning of its 2019 Annual Campaign on Thursday with a luncheon at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Campaign Chair Tony Lloyd with RE/MAX of Lubbock announced this year’s goal of $5,888,669.
The keynote featured a conversation with Anna Babin, CEO of United Way of Greater Houston. Babin shared about Hurricane Harvey, the continued recovery efforts, and the impact United Ways across the globe make daily in their communities.
Money raised during the Annual Campaign is invested in the Lubbock area through United Way’s Community Partners. These agencies work year-round to address issues in the community by making positive changes in people’s lives.
Lloyd asked the audience to consider why they support United Way and communities on the South Plains, challenging them to, “Ask yourself that question and carry it with you during the coming months. Share that why with the people you work with, with your friends, with your family … all of those whys out there in our community – we can work to answer those whys and give hope to more than 120,000 people across the South Plains.”
Lubbock Association of Realtors President Vanessa Dirks with RE/MAX of Lubbock announced that the Lubbock realtors kicked off their campaign early and to date have raised $86,494.
JumpStart Division Chair Kelsey Johnson with the YWCA of Lubbock announced the results of six local businesses that ran their United Way workplace campaigns before the start of the campaign.
JumpStart Company Results:
Fox34/Ramar Communications $ 31,144
Citibus $ 56,000
PlainsCapital Bank $ 90,267
City Bank $ 125,461
United Supermarkets $ 377,780
Covenant Health $ 441,555
The Real Estate and JumpStart Divisions combined total is $1,208,701 representing 20.5% of the overall goal raised prior to the official start of the campaign.
United Way’s Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall on October 17th and the campaign will wrap up with a Victory Report Luncheon on December 3rd. There is no charge to attend either event. Seating can be reserved now online at https://www.liveunitedlubbock.org/events, by email to events@unitedway-lubbock.org, or by calling 806.747.2711.
About Lubbock Area United Way
Lubbock Area United Way funds programs at 23 local Community Partner Agencies. These programs work daily to assist people in Lubbock and surrounding communities with needs such as affordable quality childcare, parenting education, crisis situations, adult literacy, job training, and youth mentoring.
United Way Community Partners:
American Red Cross Serving the South Plains
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock
Boy Scouts of America, South Plains Council
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock
CASA of the South Plains
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock
Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains
Communities in Schools on the South Plains
Early Learning Centers of Lubbock
Family Counseling Services
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains
Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas
Guadalupe-Parkway Neighborhood Centers
Legal Aid Society of Lubbock
Literacy Lubbock
Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic
The Parenting Cottage
The Salvation Army
Upbring
Voice of Hope
Volunteer Center of Lubbock
Women’s Protective Services
YWCA of Lubbock