United Way kicks off annual campaign for 2019

August 22, 2019 at 2:03 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 2:03 PM

LUBBOCK, TX – Lubbock Area United Way marked the beginning of its 2019 Annual Campaign on Thursday with a luncheon at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Campaign Chair Tony Lloyd with RE/MAX of Lubbock announced this year’s goal of $5,888,669.

The keynote featured a conversation with Anna Babin, CEO of United Way of Greater Houston. Babin shared about Hurricane Harvey, the continued recovery efforts, and the impact United Ways across the globe make daily in their communities.

Money raised during the Annual Campaign is invested in the Lubbock area through United Way’s Community Partners. These agencies work year-round to address issues in the community by making positive changes in people’s lives.

Lloyd asked the audience to consider why they support United Way and communities on the South Plains, challenging them to, “Ask yourself that question and carry it with you during the coming months. Share that why with the people you work with, with your friends, with your family … all of those whys out there in our community – we can work to answer those whys and give hope to more than 120,000 people across the South Plains.”

Lubbock Association of Realtors President Vanessa Dirks with RE/MAX of Lubbock announced that the Lubbock realtors kicked off their campaign early and to date have raised $86,494.

JumpStart Division Chair Kelsey Johnson with the YWCA of Lubbock announced the results of six local businesses that ran their United Way workplace campaigns before the start of the campaign.

JumpStart Company Results:

Fox34/Ramar Communications $ 31,144

Citibus $ 56,000

PlainsCapital Bank $ 90,267

City Bank $ 125,461

United Supermarkets $ 377,780

Covenant Health $ 441,555

The Real Estate and JumpStart Divisions combined total is $1,208,701 representing 20.5% of the overall goal raised prior to the official start of the campaign.

United Way’s Mid-Campaign Report Luncheon will take place in the Civic Center Banquet Hall on October 17th and the campaign will wrap up with a Victory Report Luncheon on December 3rd. There is no charge to attend either event. Seating can be reserved now online at https://www.liveunitedlubbock.org/events, by email to events@unitedway-lubbock.org, or by calling 806.747.2711.

About Lubbock Area United Way

Lubbock Area United Way funds programs at 23 local Community Partner Agencies. These programs work daily to assist people in Lubbock and surrounding communities with needs such as affordable quality childcare, parenting education, crisis situations, adult literacy, job training, and youth mentoring.

United Way Community Partners:

American Red Cross Serving the South Plains

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock

Boy Scouts of America, South Plains Council

Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock

CASA of the South Plains

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock

Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

Communities in Schools on the South Plains

Early Learning Centers of Lubbock

Family Counseling Services

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas

Guadalupe-Parkway Neighborhood Centers

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock

Literacy Lubbock

Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic

The Parenting Cottage

The Salvation Army

Upbring

Voice of Hope

Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Women’s Protective Services

YWCA of Lubbock