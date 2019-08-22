85-year-old Crosbyton CISD bus driver begins 18th year after cancer fight

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - Bobby Hardin is back to driving his Crosbyton CISD bus route after spending part of the Spring and Summer fighting a battle with lung cancer.
Hardin began working for the school district 18 years ago after operating a radiator business in town. He said the acceptance of the new job offer was for some continuation of an income. He never thought it would become a job he loved.
“I love it and I love the kids,” Hardin said. “I love the people that I’m dealing with. It’s just a total new world that I’ve stepped into that I really enjoy.”
He said it wasn’t the first time driving a bus, since he drove the McAdoo bus his senior year of high school.
“At that time, things were a whole lot laxer in those days than they are now,” Hardin said. “The laws weren’t near as strict.”
In February, Hardin received some news that would prevent him from finishing the last few months of his 17th year with Crosbyton CISD.
“My doctor here at this hospital found a spot on my lung,” Hardin said. “He sent me over to Lubbock, the Joe Arrington Cancer Center over there, and to a wonderful doctor over there, Dr. [Jehanzeb] Riaz.”
Hardin tells KCBD it was a tough battle, which left him with fluid on his lungs and unable to walk. He says after a couple of the 18 treatments his breathing got better.
“The good Lord in heaven has been with me every step of the way,” Hardin said. “He’s woken up parts of me I didn’t know I had in me. He’s been so wonderful to me, brought people into my life that I never realized even ever thought about me.”
His bus passengers were definitely thinking about him. Fifth grader Kylie Gentry said her favorite thing about Mr. Hardin is his morning greeting.
“He’s feeling much better and I don’t like seeing my bus driver hurting,” Gentry said.
Cameron Jones said he’s been riding Hardin’s bus for seven years and was worried the few months he had to take off of work.
“I got very sad,” Jones said. “I have a lot of good memories with him. I was hoping he got better and he did.”
Hardin values the relationships with his passengers and does everything he can to keep them safe. Even when he clocks out in the morning and awaits the final bell, he does what he can to make their day better.
“[I] pray to the Lord that he watch over them that day and take care of them and bring them back to me this afternoon to take them home,” Hardin said. “I pray He go with me every trip I make.”
He also keeps faith in the Lord that he won’t battle cancer again and that he will have more years of driving his bus.
“He has something out there for me,” Hardin said. “I don’t know exactly yet but he’s going to show me. I just know it’s going to be fantastic.”
