AMBER ALERT: DPS searching for missing six-year-old from Waxahachie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement officials in Waxahachie are asking for help in locating a six-year-old boy who they believe to be in imminent danger.
Phillip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in Waxahachie on Thursday, August 22, at 4:00 p.m. wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and tan shoes. He is four feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
Police believe Ollie to be with his non-custodial parent, Candace Harbin, who they are also searching for. Harbin is believed to be driving a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan bearing Texas license plate FLW5767.
Anyone with information is encouraged call investigators at 214-934-6106,
