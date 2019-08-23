3 arrests made in connection to Tuesday police K-9 shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a Tuesday night police pursuit and series of robberies that ended with a police K-9 and a suspect being shot.
Darnell Moore, 17; Cameron Lee Stacey, 17; and Jermane Hardrick, 20, are in police custody charged with aggravated robbery in connection to the robberies, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police also have a 14-year-old, who was shot by an officer Tuesday morning and later taken into custody.
Police were initially called to a report of a stolen vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of 29th Street. There was also a robbery reported by a hotel worker who was assaulted by the suspects who matched their descriptions later that morning.
An officer spotted the suspected stolen vehicle around 2:30 a.m. near the 4900 block of Avenue G and started a short pursuit, which ended near 4200 Avenue G. Five people ran out of the suspected stolen vehicle in different directions.
An officer and his K-9, Max, were able to get behind the suspect and chase him into a backyard. The suspect, a 14-year-old boy, was said to have shot at the officer and Max, who was hit twice.
The officer shot back at the suspect and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later booked into the Hockley County jail for warrants out of that area. Max was able to make a full recovery.
LPD is still looking for a fifth suspect, who is a juvenile.
All three who were arrested are being held on a $200,000 bond. This case remains under investigation by LPD.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.