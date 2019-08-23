Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining!
On Daybreak Today, power outages impacted communities surrounding Tahoka and Post this morning after storms passed through the area.
- One small outage is reported by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative in the northeast corner of Lynn County and another outage is affecting more than 500 customers near Post, according to Xcel Energy.
- The outages were reported around 4 a.m. this morning.
- More updates will be posted here: More than 5,000 affected by temporary power outages surrounding Tahoka, Post
The Lubbock Independent School District has decreased its tax rate 7 centers per $100 valuation during a board of trustees meeting on Thursday.
- LISD’s new tax rate is $1.165 per $100 valuation now. The lower tax rates will go into effect this year.
- This tax rate decrease was made possible by the passage of Texas House Bill 3, which allowed a pay raise for teachers and brought in a new education reform package.
- Read more here: LISD board approves 7 cent tax drop
His media silence is over — Representative 83 Dustin Burrows has finally spoke out about allegations that he was involved in an alleged political attack plot against conservatives in the Texas House.
- Burrows, along with the Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, are accused of bribery by the CEO of the conservative media group Empower Texans.
- Burrows attended a meeting with CEO Michael Q. Sullivan where he said he thought they were going to discuss policy items.
- Read more here: Rep. Dustin Burrows breaks silence on Bonnen/Sullivan meeting: ‘I went in good faith’
The City of Lubbock says a bat found in South Lubbock tested positive for rabies.
- Rabies is a viral illness that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva.
- Anyone who comes into contact with a potentially rabid animal should seek medical attention as soon as possible.
- Those with pets that have been bitten by a wild animal should report the bite to Lubbock Animal Services at 806-775-2057.
- Read more here: Bat found with rabies in South Lubbock
