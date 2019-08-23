Family files for $1 million in damages after deadly accident involving company truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends representing the children of Amber Canaday have filed suit against R.O. Venable, Inc., doing business as A & J Blinds Shutters & Shades, in connection with the accident that took her life back in May.
The suit accuses Sean Woodard, the man driving the company vehicle, of negligence and claims the business is responsible for his actions, since he was driving in the normal course of his duties.
The suit was filed Thursday in a Lubbock County court. They are seeking damages in excess of $1 million.
The crash happened near 50th and Milwaukee on the afternoon of May 6, 2019.
Police say two vehicles, a Gray Ford Focus driven by Amber Canaday and a Ford F-250 driven by Woodard were involved in the crash just before 3:30 p.m. in front of Altitude Trampoline Park.
Police say the Focus was traveling south along Milwaukee and was turning left onto 50th when the F-250 coming north drifted into the center lane and collided head-on.
Amber Canaday, 24, was killed in the crash. Woodard was not injured.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.