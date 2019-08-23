Fire crews continue to battle fires in Hardeman, Cottle counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire crews in the area continue to battle range fires across the area.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Copper Breaks Fire in Hardeman County is considered 84 percent while reaching 7,206 acres.
While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, nearly 130 personnel worked the fire yesterday and will continue today from the ground and air.
Crews have been working directly at the fire’s edge to construct, connect and maintain containment lines. Firefighters also are putting out flare-ups and hot spots.
There are currently no reports of injuries or primary residence losses due to this fire. The Copper Breaks Fire sparked Friday near Quanah.
In the next county over in Cottle County, firefighters are working on the Bird Ranch Fire.
That fire is considered 85 percent and is 9,931 acres long.
Another fire, named the Vivian Fire, in Foard County, is currently the most active out of the three. That fire started Tuesday west of Crowell.
The fire is considered nine percent contained and is stretched across 8,873 acres. There are currently 52 personnel working that fire.
