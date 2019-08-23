Record heat expected Sunday, Monday

The rain cooled air dropped Lubbock to 66° this morning, but as I've previously noted temperatures once again will be the main weather story in the days ahead. Highs this afternoon will range from the low 90s northwest to the upper 90s east. Saturday from the mid-90s northwest to near 102° (or so) east. Sunday from the upper 90s northwest to near 107° east. Monday is still expected to be as hot or even hotter.