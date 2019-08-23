Record heat expected Sunday, Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Potential record heat headed for the South Plains on Sunday and Monday. We are issuing First Alert Weather Days for those days. Temperatures may hit or exceed 105 degrees on both of those days producing potential serious heat issues for the region. The record high for Sunday is 105 and Monday is 102 degrees.
Remember the heat safety tips of drinking plenty of fluids, finding shade and/or air conditioning when outside for long periods and wear light weight clothing.
On the other hand, this morning, in a situation rarely seen, a thunderstorm remained nearly stationary over the Lubbock airport dumping 1.59″ of rain in the gauge, at that location, in a span of 70 minutes. Only the northeastern corner of the City of Lubbock remained bone-dry.
Last night’s rain, from about 1:30 AM to 3:30 AM, brings Lubbock’s total for August so far up to 1.72″, which is 0.26″ above the month-to-date average. Total precipitation for 2019 so far is 15.17″, which is 2.68″ above the average year-to-date of 12.49″. Last year at this time the total was 5.81″.
A few isolated storms are are expected from about late afternoon through evening. More numerous storms are indicated for late this evening and overnight. Once again, a little better chance of rain at your location. Once again, some of the storms may produce wind gusts over 50-60 mph and small hail, locally moderate to heavy rain and frequent lightning.
When thunder roars, go indoors. Even if indoors is a vehicle. It's time to move when you can hear thunder or see lightning bolts. Please keep in mind the wildfire danger remains elevated.
Only a slight chances of rain tomorrow, Saturday, with dry and very hot weather Sunday and Monday.
The rain cooled air dropped Lubbock to 66° this morning, but as I've previously noted temperatures once again will be the main weather story in the days ahead. Highs this afternoon will range from the low 90s northwest to the upper 90s east. Saturday from the mid-90s northwest to near 102° (or so) east. Sunday from the upper 90s northwest to near 107° east. Monday is still expected to be as hot or even hotter.
The potential pattern change still shows up in the medium-range forecast models. That will be followed by a cold front late Monday or early Tuesday bringing a significant but brief drop in temperature and a slight chance of rain.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.