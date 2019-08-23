Food for Thought: 8/22/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Anywhere food is sold in Lubbock, health inspectors are there to make sure the facility is clean and the food you and your family are eating is safe. That includes convenience stores; one location was forced to temporarily stop food service after its latest inspection.
One of the main reasons food service was immediately suspended was because the facility had no hot water at hand sinks, but they also had so many violations - including live roaches and ants - that health inspectors shut down service so they could clean up.
Sonik Mart at 3908 Ave. Q had 17 violations.
- Live roaches and ants were found in the restroom, 3-compartment sink, dry storage area and inside the cabinets of the drink station.
- There was no hot water at the hand sink.
- There was no hot water at the 3-compartment sink.
- The 3-compartment sink was not set up properly. (No air-gap on waste pipe of 3-compartment sink)
- Wastewater was spilling onto the floor due to waste pipe. Mop water was poured into the 3-compartment sink.
- The facility was using shopping bags and paper sacks as food containers.
- There was frost build-up in a freezer - it was falling on ice cream containers and wooden ice cream spoons. Cups and straws were touching a waste pipe under a drink station.
- The ice scoop was stored in a bucket on the floor.
- Shelves with ready-to-eat products were dirty. Aluminum pans were dirty. There was no saniziter solution.
- There were no sanitizer test strips.
- Charcoal was stored over ready-to-consumer drinks.
- The handle on the reach-in freezer is broken and had tape on it.
- The cabinet doors throughout the facility were dirty.
- Floors, walls and ceilings were dirty.
- There was no hand sink in the restroom. The toilet didn’t work properly. And, the floors and walls of the restroom were dirty.
- There were no food handler cards for employees.
The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
The facility was re-inspected but has not resumed food service.
Now for some good news.
Here's a look at this week's top performers:
- Big Ben’s BBQ (mobile unit)
- Best Donuts & Breakfast at 8004 Indiana
- The Farmhouse at 7718 Milwaukee
- The Lost Cajun at 6810 Milwaukee
- Starbucks at 5014 Milwaukee
